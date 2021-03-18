At 25,833, Maharashtra sees highest-ever daily Covid cases

-
Maharashtra registered a new high of Covid-19 cases with 25,833 new patients on Thursday, surpassing the previous single-day peak of 24,886 registered on September 11, 2020, health officials said here. Mumbai also recorded highest ever daily count of 2,877 cases. The state's caseload stands at 23.96 lakh while that of its capital is at 3.5 lakh.
The number of active cases in the state are 1.6 lakh and in Mumbai are 18,424.
The latest developments came a day after Maharashtra total deaths zoomed past the 53,000 mark, exactly a year since the first Covid-19 fatality was recorded on March 17, 2020.
