At 25,833, Maharashtra sees highest-ever daily Covid cases

registered a new high of Covid-19 cases with 25,833 new patients on Thursday, surpassing the previous single-day peak of 24,886 registered on September 11, 2020, health officials said here. Mumbai also recorded highest ever daily count of 2,877 cases. The state's caseload stands at 23.96 lakh while that of its capital is at 3.5 lakh.



The number of active cases in the state are 1.6 lakh and in Mumbai are 18,424.

The latest developments came a day after total deaths zoomed past the 53,000 mark, exactly a year since the first Covid-19 fatality was recorded on March 17, 2020.

58 Covid-19 deaths got reported in the state today taking overall death toll to 53,138. Case fatality rate in the state is 2.22%. 12,764 patients got discharged today and the state's recovery rate stands at 90.79%.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)