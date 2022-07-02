Bengal reports 1,739 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 2,031,164

-
Continuing its upward trend, Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 20,31,164 with 1,739 fresh cases, the health department said on Friday.
The death toll, however, remained at 21,219, it said.
The state now has 8,277 active cases, while a total of 20,01,668 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Kolkata added 673 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (441), the bulletin said, adding, the positivity rate rose to 14.72 per cent from 12.89 per cent the previous day.
The state had reported 1,524 Covid cases on Thursday.
West Bengal has tested 11,811 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,569,034, it added.
