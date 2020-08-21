Bodies of three minors, who drowned in Bihar boat capsize, recovered

The bodies of three teenagers,



who drowned after a country boat ferrying them capsized in a rivulet, were recovered on Friday in Bihar's Katihar district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar Mahto (13), Gautam Kumar (12) and Karishma Kumari (13), Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amarkant Jha said.

Local divers fished out the bodies this morning, he said.

The incident had taken place on Thursday evening, when the country boat carrying nine people, including the three deceased, capsized in the rivulet near a sluice gate under Barari block, police said.

Six of them swam to safety, they said.

