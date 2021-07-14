Britain coronavirus update: Another 36,660 Covid-19 cases reported

-
Britain has reported another 36,660 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,191,459, according to official figures released on Tuesday.
It is for the seventh day in a row that the daily number of new cases in Britain has exceeded 30,000, Xinhua reported.
The country also recorded another 50 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest daily increase since April 9. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,481. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
Earlier on In level zero, up to eight people from up to four households can meet indoors at home, while up to 10 people from up to four households can meet in a public indoor space, such as a pub or restaurant. There will still be limits on the size of events and stadia attendances.
There is no doubt that the Delta variant of coronavirus first discovered in India has become, unfortunately, something of a game-changer, even for countries on course to achieving full vaccine protection, Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament.
So COVID-19 does remain "a threat that we must treat seriously," she said.
On Monday, the British government confirmed that most COVID-19 restrictions in England would end on July 19 as part of the final step or Step Four of England's roadmap out of the lockdown. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase the likelihood of dangerous variants.
The British government is only responsible for COVID-19 restrictions in England. The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own policies in relation to public health matters.Tuesday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the region will move to level zero from July 19, but measures such as the mandatory wearing of face coverings will remain in place.
