Chhattisgarh CM Baghel demands Rs 15,000 cr for anti-Naxal operations

-
ALSO READ
CRPF jawan kills 4 colleagues, injures 7 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
HM Shah reviews security situation, projects in Naxal hit areas with CMs
Amit Shah to chair meeting with CMs of 10 Naxal-hit states today
Chhattisgarh in 2021: Baghel govt faced Naxal violence, protests by tribals
Congress MLAs loyal to CM Baghel stage show of strength in Delhi
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged the Centre to reimburse to the state a sum of Rs 15,000 crore it had spent on central security forces deployed for anti-Naxal operations in the state.
At the meeting of state finance ministers with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, Baghel also asked the Centre for payment of GST compensation and transferring of the amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies.
During the pre-budget meeting, the chief minister said the state's economy has been impacted due to disruption of economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU