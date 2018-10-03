CJI Ranjan Gogoi's wisdom, legal knowledge will benefit country: PM Modi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Justice Ranjan Gogoi on taking over as the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, saying his experience and wisdom would benefit the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Justice Gogoi, 63, in the morning. He will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and will retire on November 17, 2019.

"I congratulate Justice Ranjan Gogoi ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India. His experience, wisdom, insight and legal knowledge will benefit the country greatly. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," Modi tweeted.
