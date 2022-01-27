Coronavirus pandemic: 22 more deaths in Punjab and 5,136 cases

Twenty-two more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab, while 5,136 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 7,28,042, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Wednesday.

The fresh deaths were reported from several districts including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Mohali.

The death toll in the state has now climbed to 17,081, as per the bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases is 40,319.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 765, Ludhiana 638 and Jalandhar 555.

A total of 1,206 patients are on oxygen support while 92 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin stated.

As many as 7,238 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured patients to 6,70,642, it said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 618 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 87,418.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,105.

The positivity rate was 12.11 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 6,149, while the number of recoveries was 80,164.

