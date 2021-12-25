Covid-19 pandemic: 405 new cases, four deaths in Karnataka

-
-
With 405 fresh cases, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally reached 30,03,969, while four death took the cumulative fatalities to 38,305, the health department said on Friday.
The department said in its bulletin that 267 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,58,384. Active cases stood at 7,251.
Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases as the city reported 254 infections and two fatalities.
Other districts too had fresh cases including 32 in Uttara Kannada, 20 in Dakshina Kannada, 18 in Kolar, 16 in Tumakuru, 13 each in Mysuru and Udupi and 12 in Kodagu.
Other than Bengaluru, one death each occurred in Mysuru and Belagavi due to COVID-19.
The positivity rate for the day was 0.35 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.98 per cent.
A total of 1,14,559 samples were tested in the state including 93,102 RT-PCR tests today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.58 crore.
With 2,19,340 inoculations on Friday, the total vaccinations against COVID in the state reached 8.43 crore.
