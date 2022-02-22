Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh sees 264 new cases, one fatality

on Monday reported 264 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 11,49,666, while one death in the last 24 hours increased the toll to 14,022, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.91 per cent as of Monday, he said.

The number of recoveries in reached 11,32,757 after 105 people were discharged from hospitals and 675 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,887, he said.

"Bemetara recorded 51 cases, followed by Raipur 38, Balrampur 15, Bilaspur 14, Korba 13, Rajnandgaon 11, Durg 10 and Raigarh 9 among other districts. No case was reported in four districts," the official added.

With 28,858 swab samples examined during the day, the number of cumulative COVID-19 tests in went up to 1,69,46,790, he said.

