Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 146 new cases, two more deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,15,253.
Kolkata accounted for 32 fresh cases followed by North 24 Parganas at 14.
Two new fatalities due to the infection raised the death toll to 21,178. Both the deaths were reported in Kolkata.
One person had succumbed to the disease on Monday.
The positivity rate went up to 0.61 per cent from 0.50 per cent on the previous day. While 23,912 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, 17,694 tests were conducted on Monday.
A total of 19,92,267 people have recovered from the disease, including 164 on Tuesday.
West Bengal now has 1,808 active cases, the bulletin said.
A total of 2,42,36,238 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.
