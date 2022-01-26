Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 4,494 new cases and 36 deaths

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal BJP slams EC's decision to hold Bhabanipur by-poll
'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
SC asks WB Speaker to decide on Mukul Roy's disqualification expeditiously
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
-
West Bengal on Tuesday registered 4,494 fresh Covid-19 cases, 52 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 19,74,285, the health department said in a bulletin.
The state also recorded 36 new fatalities due to the disease, which took the death toll to 20,411.
The number of active cases slipped by 14,367 in a day to 80,168, the bulletin said.
Of the fresh fatalities, South 24 Parganas district recorded the maximum at nine, while Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district accounted for seven deaths each, the bulletin said.
The positivity rate improved to 7.12 per cent from Monday's 8.84 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 18,825 patients recovered from the disease in the state taking the discharge rate to 94.91 per cent. So far, 18,73,706 people have been cured of the disease.
Since Monday, 63,123 samples have been tested for coronavirus taking the total number of such tests to 2,28,94,268, it added.
On Tuesday, 6,24,034 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in West Bengal, a health department official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU