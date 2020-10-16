JUST IN
Covid-19 stories in pics: 7 key updates that you may have missed this week

Here's a weekly round up of stories and updates related to coronavirus pandemic in brief

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect

Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect
1 / 7
 

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) global clinical trial has found that the popular anti-viral drug remdesivir has no substantial impact on either mortality, initiation of ventilation or even duration of hospital stay. The results of the Solidarity Trial conducted on 11,266 hospitalised Covid-19 patients across 30 countries found that remdesivir along with other repurposed drug hydroxychloroquine (rheumatoid arthritis drug), lopinavir/ritonavir (used is leprosy) and interferon have little or no effect on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay. For more https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/coronavirus-can-survive-for-28-days-on-banknotes-mobile-screens-study-120101200587_1.html?1602826923

Five-minute rapid coronavirus antigen test

Five-minute rapid coronavirus antigen test
2 / 7
 

Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses. Fore more https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/oxford-scientists-develop-five-minute-rapid-coronavirus-antigen-test-120101600070_1.html?1602826607

Speedy recovery can add $9 trn to global income

Speedy recovery can add $9 trn to global income
3 / 7
 

Speeding up the recovery from the coronavirus recession can add $9 trillion in global income by 2025, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said, adding that this depended on strong international cooperation, including on vaccines. For more https://www.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/speedy-recovery-from-covid-can-add-9-trn-to-global-income-imf-official-120101501565_1.html?1602826607

Vaccine in next few months in India

Vaccine in next few months in India
4 / 7
 

India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. He said this potent social vaccine can stop the disease and it also forms the foundation of the 'Jan Andolan' against Covid-19. Fore more https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/india-expected-to-have-covid-19-vaccine-in-next-few-months-harsh-vardhan-120101501508_1.html?1602826607

Immunity may last for several months

Immunity may last for several months
5 / 7
 

Immunity against Covid-19 may persist for at least five months after being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researcher in the US. The researchers from the University of Arizona studied the production of antibodies from a sample of nearly 6,000 people infected with the novel coronavirus. For more https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/immunity-against-coronavirus-may-last-for-several-months-says-study-120101400410_1.html?1602826798

IMF growth projection

IMF growth projection
6 / 7
 

The IMF has predicted a deep global recession this year and the world growth to be - 4.4 per cent, asserting that the global economic crisis is far from over mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the International Monetary Fund also said the swift recovery in China has surprised on the upside while the global economy's long ascent back to pre-pandemic levels of activity remains prone to setbacks. For more https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/world-economy-in-deep-recession-in-2020-growth-to-be-4-4-imf-120101300995_1.html?1602826798

Coronavirus can survive for 28 days on banknotes, mobile screens

Coronavirus can survive for 28 days on banknotes, mobile screens
7 / 7
 

A latest study has now found that the virus can survive for up to 28 days on common surfaces including banknotes and glass such as mobile phone screens and stainless steel. The study conducted by researchers at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP) also found that the virus survived longer at lower temperatures and on non-porous or smooth surfaces compared to porous, complex surfaces such as cotton. For more https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/coronavirus-can-survive-for-28-days-on-banknotes-mobile-screens-study-120101200587_1.html?1602826923


First Published: Fri, October 16 2020. 12:52 IST

