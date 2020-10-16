Covid-19 stories in pics: 7 key updates that you may have missed this week

The IMF has predicted a deep global recession this year and the world growth to be - 4.4 per cent, asserting that the global economic crisis is far from over mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the International Monetary Fund also said the swift recovery in China has surprised on the upside while the global economy's long ascent back to pre-pandemic levels of activity remains prone to setbacks. For more https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/world-economy-in-deep-recession-in-2020-growth-to-be-4-4-imf-120101300995_1.html?1602826798

India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. He said this potent social vaccine can stop the disease and it also forms the foundation of the 'Jan Andolan' against Covid-19. Fore more https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/india-expected-to-have-covid-19-vaccine-in-next-few-months-harsh-vardhan-120101501508_1.html?1602826607

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) global clinical trial has found that the popular anti-viral drug remdesivir has no substantial impact on either mortality, initiation of ventilation or even duration of hospital stay. The results of the Solidarity Trial conducted on 11,266 hospitalised Covid-19 patients across 30 countries found that remdesivir along with other repurposed drug hydroxychloroquine (rheumatoid arthritis drug), lopinavir/ritonavir (used is leprosy) and interferon have little or no effect on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay. For more https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/coronavirus-can-survive-for-28-days-on-banknotes-mobile-screens-study-120101200587_1.html?1602826923

