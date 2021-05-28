Covid curbs extended till June 7 in Himachal, some relaxations announced

The government on Friday extended the curbs till June 7 but announced relaxations, including increase in the opening hours of shops, an official spokesperson said.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here, he added.

Earlier, the curbs had been imposed in the hill state till May 31.

However, the state government has decided to provide a few relaxations like opening of all shops and other establishments from Monday to Friday for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm, the spokesperson added.

This decision will be effective from 6 am on May 31 till 6 am on June 7.

It was decided that government offices would also function with 30 per cent attendance, except stand alone offices with a strength of up to four employees will remain open with full strength.

The spokesperson said it was decided that milk, bread, medicine shops will remain open as usual during Saturdays and Sundays as well.

However, all the educational institutions in the state will remain closed.

Similarly, public transport will also remain suspended till further orders.

All other restrictions and exemptions will continue as per guidelines already issued under the "corona curfew".

