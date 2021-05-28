Covid curbs extended till June 7 in Himachal, some relaxations announced

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh records 34 more deaths, toll crosses 1900-mark
Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown from May 7 to check Covid-19
Himachal Pradesh govt announces 3-hour relaxation in Covid curfew
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6: Speaker
Night curfew in four Himachal districts till May 10 to contain virus spread
-
The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 but announced relaxations, including increase in the opening hours of shops, an official spokesperson said.
The decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here, he added.
Earlier, the curbs had been imposed in the hill state till May 31.
However, the state government has decided to provide a few relaxations like opening of all shops and other establishments from Monday to Friday for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm, the spokesperson added.
This decision will be effective from 6 am on May 31 till 6 am on June 7.
It was decided that government offices would also function with 30 per cent attendance, except stand alone offices with a strength of up to four employees will remain open with full strength.
The spokesperson said it was decided that milk, bread, medicine shops will remain open as usual during Saturdays and Sundays as well.
However, all the educational institutions in the state will remain closed.
Similarly, public transport will also remain suspended till further orders.
All other restrictions and exemptions will continue as per guidelines already issued under the "corona curfew".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU