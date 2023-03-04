JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi excise case: Raghav Magunta's judicial custody extended for 14 days

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Raghav Magunta arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, for 14 days

Topics
Delhi government | Manish Sisodia | AAP government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia
Manish Sisodia (Photo: ANI)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Raghav Magunta arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, for 14 days.

The court also asked the ED to file a reply on Magunta's bail plea by March 13 and listed it for next hearing on March 16.

Raghav Magunta, son of MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy, was arrested last month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal sent the accused to judicial custody.

The ED has alleged that rfghav Magunta was involved in various activities of possession, use, transfer, etc. of the proceeds of crime worth at least Rs 180 crore.

According to the ED's charge sheet, a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore kickback generated in the crime was used in the Goa Assembly election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s FIR, the ED's money laundering case arose.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with other excise officials of the government were mentioned as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 14:34 IST

