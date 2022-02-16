Delhi govt providing world-class infra by eliminating corruption: Kejriwal

The is delivering "world-class" infrastructural facilities to the people of the city by eliminating corruption, Chief Minister said on Wednesday, the seventh anniversary of the AAP dispensation.

Since 2015, when the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Delhi with full majority, 27 flyovers have been built and another seven are under construction. Also, 34 foot overbridges have been constructed and 13 others are under construction, a statement said.

The AAP first came to power in Delhi in 2013 with the support of the Congress. It returned to power in 2015 and 2020 with full majority.

Kejriwal took oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time at the Ramlila ground on February 16, 2020.

"We are successfully delivering world-class facilities to the public by eliminating corruption from Delhi and using the money saved in these projects to provide free electricity, water, education and healthcare to Delhiites," Kejriwal said.

Previously, he said, there was corruption in all aspects of government work.

"From officer level to employees, and from sentries to ministers, everyone was involved in corruption. As a result, even low-cost projects became prohibitively expensive," he said.

The chief minister said after the AAP came to power, it completed all the ongoing projects ahead of schedule and saved the public crores of rupees.

"The government has thus saved crores of rupees in many projects, and with this money, basic amenities such as free electricity, water, education and healthcare are being provided to the people of Delhi," he said.

The statement said the estimated budget for the Madhuban Chowk-Mukarba Chowk corridor was Rs 422 crore. It was completed ahead of time at a cost of Rs 297 crore -- a saving of Rs 125 crore.

The cost of building the Mangolpuri-Madhuban Chowk flyover was estimated to be Rs 423 crore. It was completed ahead of time and only Rs 323 crore was spent, resulting in a saving of Rs 100 crore, it said.

Also, the corridor from Prembari Pul to Azadpur was constructed at a cost of Rs 247 crore. An amount of Rs 110 crore was saved on this project, it said.

About Rs 303 crore was allocated for flyovers built in Shastri Park and Seelampur and Rs 53 crore was saved. The flyover built in east Delhi's Jagatpuri area was estimated to cost Rs 80 crore but Rs 8 crore was saved through some technical changes, the statement said.

It said Rs 20 crore was saved in the construction of the Bhalswa flyover, Rs 15 crore in the case of Burari flyover, and Rs 12 crore in Mukundpur Chowk flyover and Rs 5 crore in Mayur Vihar flyover.

