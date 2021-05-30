Delhi has 14-day stock of Covishield left for 45 plus age group: Atishi

About 3.5 lakh Covid vaccines are available in Delhi for the 45 plus age group, including over 3 lakh doses of Covishield, which may last for 14 days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.

Even though the national capital received a fresh stock of 48,000 doses of Covaxin on Saturday, it is being kept for those requiring the second dose, she said.

"For the 45 plus age group, there are about 3.5 lakh doses available, including about 40,000 doses of Covaxin and 3.25 lakh doses of Covishield.

"The Covaxin doses are only being given to those who need the second dose, because there are many people who have taken their first dose and were waiting for the second dose. We have Covishield stock for another 14 days," Atishi said during the daily bulletin.

While the of the 18-44 years age group remained suspended for the seventh day, she alleged that the was not receiving the vaccines while the private hospitals were inoculating those in this age group by charging exorbitant rates.

She alleged that both the companies, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute, told the that they can only send vaccines based on what the Centre tells them.

"When we approached both the companies to buy 1.5 crore vaccines, both the companies told us that they will only send as much vaccines based on what the Central government tells them," she said.

She added that for 18-44 group was only "available at private hospitals, which are charging from Rs 900 to Rs 1,400 per dose".

"How is it possible that the which was vaccinating for free doesn't have a single vaccine dose but the private hospitals which are charging exorbitant prices for vaccination are doing so without any trouble," she said.

Delhi so far has vaccinated a total of 53,42,386 people, including 41,38,523 people who have received one dose of the vaccine.

"Over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated with both the doses. and more than 50 per cent people in the 45 plus group in Delhi have been completely vaccinated," Atishi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)