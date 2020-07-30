JUST IN
Delhi HC stays 4-year jail term of Jaya Jaitley in defence corruption case

Jaitley and two others were held guilty of corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court Thursday stayed the 4-year jail term awarded to ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley in a corruption case related to a purported defence deal, her lawyer said.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also sought the CBI response on Jaitley's appeal challenging her conviction and sentence, advocate Abhijat said.

Jaitley, represented through senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and P P Malhotra, challenged the July 21 order of the trial court convicting her in the case.

Jaitley and two others were held guilty of corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, the lawyer said.

They were sentenced to 4-year imprisonment on Thursday by the trial court which has directed them to surrender by 5 pm.

The other convicts in the case are Jaitley's former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (rtd) S.P. Murgai.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 18:03 IST

