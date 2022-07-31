JUST IN

Delhi records 1,263 new Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 9.35%

The daily count of coronavirus cases remained above the 1,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above 5 per cent for the ninth day in a row.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Delhi recorded 1,263 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday while the positivity rate rose to 9.35 percent, showed the data shared by the health department here.

The daily count of coronavirus cases remained above the 1,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above 5 per cent for the ninth day in a row. The city had seen 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.

Delhi recorded 1,333 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.

It logged 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

The national capital had recorded 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,55,771 while the death toll stood at 26,311. A total of 13,511 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19.

Delhi currently has 4,509 active cases, up from 4,230 the previous day. As many as 2,977 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation. Of the 9,402 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 289 were occupied on Sunday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.

There are 169 containment zones in the city at present, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 21:52 IST

