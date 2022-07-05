Mercury rises slightly in Delhi, moderate rain likely in city: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Minimum temp in Delhi settles at 29.8 deg C, light rain predicted: IMD
Delhi records min temp of 26.3 deg Celsius, light rain likely: IMD
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
Southwest monsoon advances; light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai: IMD
-
Mercury rose by a few notches on Tuesday as the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 30 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain later in the day.
The city recorded a rainfall of 0.6 mm from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius.
Sultry weather conditions had prevailed in the national capital on Monday.
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 AM on Tuesday stood at 80 per cent.
The IMD earlier had issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundeshowers.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 morning which had provided much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (161) category around 9:10 AM, data from CPCB showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU