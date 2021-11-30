Delhi records 34 new Covid-19 cases, no death; positivity rate 0.07%

The national capital registered 34 cases and zero related death in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

For the last three days, Delhi had been reporting a fatality due to the viral infection.The national capital has recorded seven deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,934. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.The death toll stands at 25,098.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 46,800 tests, including 36,392 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.There are 287 active Covid cases in Delhi, up from 285 the previous day.

A total of 125 people in Delhi are in home isolation, an increase from 122 a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 106, up from 105 on Monday.

Delhi reported 34 COVID-19 cases and a death on Monday, 32 cases and a death on Sunday, and 27 cases and a death on Saturday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)