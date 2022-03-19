Delhi records 61 Covid cases, one death in 24 hours, positivity rate 0.68%

-
-
Delhi on Saturday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The relatively lower number of cases came out of the lesser number of tests -- 9,011 -- conducted a day ago, which was a holiday in view of Holi festival.
With 61 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,694 while the death toll rose to 26,146, the latest health bulletin stated.
Delhi on Friday had reported 140 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, and zero death. The city on Thursday had logged 148 cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent, and one death.
On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.
The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 19, it dipped to 393.
The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,171 on March 19, according to official figures shared by the health department.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.
There are 10,244 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 75 (0.73 per cent) of them were occupied.
A total of 75 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Saturday health department bulletin stated.
