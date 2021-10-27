Delhi reports 38 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death in past 24 hours

-
Delhi reported 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no single death was reported in the city for the fifth consecutive day.
According to Delhi Health Bulletin, as many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital.
The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,709 and the active caseload in the city stands at 348.
The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.06 per cent.
With 13 more persons recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,14,270.
As many as 2,91,89,445 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi including 44,065 RT-PCR tests and 15,844 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
As many as 73,512 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries in the city to 2,02,01,316.
