Delta to Omicron: Looking back at Covid-19 pandemic's journey in 2021

Funeral pyres burned day and night, and riverbanks were dotted with bodies as the surge in deaths from the second wave of Covid-19 overwhelmed India. Cases topped 400,000 per day, then the world’s highest single-day figure, and daily deaths surpassed 6,000. Patients were rushed from hospital to hospital; many died on the way or at home. There were reports of bodies found floating in the Ganges or buried by its banks. Oxygen trucks moved under armed guard to replenish supplies that were dangerously low. There were stories of grief and pain everywhere. With both their parents dead, hundreds of children were left orphaned.

