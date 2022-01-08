Different personal laws affront to nation's unity: Centre to Delhi HC

-
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court asks govt to consider uniform civil code across India
KL Meena to introduce private member Bill for uniform civil code in RS
Bill likely on increasing legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21: Report
BJP MPs to introduce uniform civil code, population control bills in RS
Sloganeering at Jantar Mantar: Delhi court grants bail to Ashwini Upadhyay
-
The central government has told the Delhi High Court that citizens from different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws is an affront to the nation's unity and the Uniform Civil Code will result in the integration of India.
The Centre, in an affidavit filed in response to a plea seeking the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), said it would examine in consultation with stakeholders the issue of formulating the Code after it receives the report of the Law Commission.
The government added that the issue is important and involved sensitivity which required an in-depth study of various personal laws governing different communities of the country.
"Article 44 (of the Constitution on UCC for citizens) divests religion from social relations and personal law. Citizens belonging to different religious and denominations follow different property and matrimonial laws which is an affront to the nation's unity," the Centre stated in the affidavit filed through its lawyer Ajay Digpaul.
It informed that pursuant to its request to undertake an examination of various issues relating to the UCC and then make recommendations, the 21st Law Commission uploaded a consultation paper on 'Reform of Family Law' on its website in 2018 for wider discussion.
"As and when the report of the Law Commission in the matter is received, the government would examine the same in consultation with the various stakeholders involved in the matter," the affidavit stated.
"In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved which requires in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, the central government requested the Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to Uniform Civil Code and to make recommendation thereof," it added.
In the affidavit, the Centre also said the petition is not maintainable as formulation of the UCC is a "matter of policy", which has to be decided by the "elected representatives of the people" and "no direction can be issued on with regard".
In May 2019, the court had sought the Centre's response on BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay's petition seeking constitution of a judicial commission to draft the UCC in order to promote national integration, gender justice and equality, and dignity of women.
Four other petitions have also contended that India "urgently needs a Uniform Civil Code".
The petitioners have contended that gender justice and gender equality guaranteed under Articles 14-15 of the Constitution and dignity of women guaranteed under Article 21 cannot be secured without implementing Article 44 (the State shall endeavour to secure for citizens a UCC throughout the territory of India).
The petitions have claimed that the UCC, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country, will replace the personal laws which are based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU