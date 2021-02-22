DRDO successfully launches indigenous VL-SRSAM twice off Odisha coast

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted two successful launches of vertical launch short range surface- to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) off the Odisha coast here.

The launches were carried out from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

Indigenously designed and developed by for the Indian Navy, VL-SRSAM is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets, a statement said.

The current launches were carried out for demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign.

On both the occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range.

VL-SRSAM with weapon control system (WCS) was deployed during the trials, the statement said.

The launches were monitored by senior scientists from various labs involved in the design and development of the system such as DRDL, RCI, Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune.

During the test launches, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various range instruments such as Radar, EOTS and telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

The present trials have proved the effectiveness of the weapon system and few more trials will be conducted shortly before deployment on Indian Naval ships.

Once deployed, the VL-SRSAM system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful trials. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test of VL-SRSAM Missile System.

Taking to twitter, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said,"Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful launch of indigenously developed vertical launch short range surface-to- air-missile (VL-SRSAM)@indiannavy, off the coast of #Odisha."



As a safety measure, Balasore district administration in consultation with ITR authority at Chandipur temporarily evacuated 6,322 people residing in five hamlets within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad.

They were put up at the nearest shelter centres in the morning, a revenue official said.

