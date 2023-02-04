JUST IN
Business Standard

DU to offer 2 seats in UG, PG courses to orphans, exempt fee from next year

The Delhi University will offer two seats each under supernumerary quota to orphans in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the next academic year, officials said on Friday

Topics
Delhi University | Indian education

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

youngsters
Representative Image

The Delhi University will offer two seats each under supernumerary quota to orphans in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the next academic year, officials said on Friday.

Such students will also be exempted from payment of any kind of fees, they said.

The proposal in this regard was passed during the varsity's Executive council meeting on Friday.

"The Executive Council today passed the proposal regarding offering admission to orphans in every undergraduate and postgraduate programme offered at the university from the next academic year," an official said.

Such students, when admitted, will be exempted from payment of any kind of fees whatsoever which will include exemption from payment of their hostel fees, examination fees and other such mandatory fees as well, the agenda accessed by PTI in this regard read.

The expenses for admission and continuance of study of such students shall be met from the University Welfare Fund or College Students' Welfare Fund, as the case may be, it said.

Meanwhile, members also raised the issue of absorption of ad hoc teachers and demanded that displacement of teachers be prevented.

"We raised the matter of displacement of teachers which was discussed in detail. We demanded that the ad hoc teachers be accommodated," Council member Seema Das said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 00:06 IST

