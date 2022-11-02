ED attaches properties worth Rs 10.12 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey

-
The Enforcement Directorate has attached 28 immovable properties worth Rs 10.12 crore belonging to gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The ED had lodged a PMLA case against Vikas Dubey, his family and aides on September 14, 2020.
"Vikas Dubey and his aides were involved in various offences like organised crime, land mafia, corruption and embezzlement of the funds meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS). Statements of the accused persons were recorded and their ITRs and bank accounts were scrutinized. Most of the accused persons are in jail. Their statements were recorded in jail," said an ED official.
The attached properties are in Kanpur and Lucknow.
It may be recalled that on July 3, 2020, a police team that went to the house of Vikas Dubey in Bikru village for a raid, was attacked by the latter and his aides.
Eight policemen, including the then Circle Officer of Bilhaur, Devendra Mishra, were killed by the gangster and his aides in the attack.
Later, the police, in back-to-back encounters, had killed six accused, including Vikas Dubey. About 50 accused, including some cops, are in jail.
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:30 IST
