ED filed over 5,400 money laundering cases in 17 years; got 23 convictions

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case
ED investigating 7 cases of cryptocurrency usage in money laundering
Judgment on plea challenging PMLA provisions 'almost ready', says SC
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik seeks interim bail on medical ground
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed more than 5,400 money laundering cases since the criminal law was enacted over 17 years ago and it has secured conviction against just 23 persons till now, according to details provided by the government to Parliament on Monday.
The information was provided to Lok Sabha in a written reply by the minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary.
Till 31 March 2022, the minister said, the ED recorded 5,422 cases under the PMLA, attached proceeds of crime of Rs. 1,04,702 crore (approximately), and filed prosecution complaints (charge sheets) in 992 cases resulting in the confiscation of Rs 869.31 crore and conviction of 23 accused.
The PMLA, enacted in 2002, was implemented on July 1, 2005.
Separately, the minister said, that in the last 10 years, the ED registered the highest number of money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases during the 2021-22 financial year -- at 1,180 and 5,313 complaints respectively.
During the financial years between 2012-13 to 2021-22, the federal probe agency filed a total of 3,985 criminal complaints under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and 24,893 under the civil law of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
According to it, the ED registered 221 money laundering cases during the 2012-13 fiscal, 209 (2013-14), 178 (2014-15), 111 (2015-16), 200 (2016-17), 148 (2017-18), 195 (2018-19), 562 (2019-20), 981 (2020-21) and 1,180 cases (2021-22).
Similarly, the registration of FEMA cases stands at 1,722 (2012-13), 1,041 (2013-14), 915 (2014-15), 1,516 (2015-16), 1,993 (2016-17), 3,627 (2017-18), 2,659 (2018-19), 3,360 (2019-20), 2,747 (2020-21) and 5,313 (2021-22).
The FEMA was enacted in 1999 after repealing the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) of 1973.
Till March 31, 2002, Chaudhary said, the agency took up a total of 30,716 cases for investigation under FEMA and issued 8,109 show cause notices (after completion of the investigation), the minister said.
As many as 6,472 show cause notices were adjudicated under the FEMA, thereby imposing a penalty of around Rs 8,130 crore and assets of Rs 7,080 crore (approximately) were seized under FEMA, MoS Chaudhary said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU