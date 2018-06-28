ED joint director makes scathing attack on Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

A joint director of the Enforcement Directorate, who probed the and Aircel Maxis case, has made a scathing attack on questioning him if he has developed animosity against him by ‘“siding with scamsters and their affiliates’”.

In his letter dated June 11 forwarded to the by ED Director Karnal Singh, Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh asked a series of uncomfortable questions from Adhia ranging from ignoring his promotion, ‘“compromising security’”, ‘“set scores on an ego trip’” among others.

Meanwhile, sources in the said charges levelled by Rajeshwar Singh against the were absolutely baseless.





The letter became public through informal channels after Supreme Court on Wednesday told the government that it was free to look into the “serious” allegations against Singh apparently withdrawing the immunity from probe given by it to the officer earlier.

The Supreme Court's observations came after the counsel of central government submitted a secret report in sealed cover apparently carrying details of a phone call received by Singh from Dubai.

The Central government also told the court that it was open for investigations of allegations against Singh.

While Adhia did not reply to messages sent to him seeking comments, sources in the said charges levelled by Singh against the Revenue Secretary are absolutely baseless.

“The officer of ED who is under a cloud, as acknowledged by Supreme Court also, is now trying to make undue allegations just to save his skin. If he is a clean officer why is there a need for him to worry? Let independent inquiry prove so,’” a source said.

The source said as the court has taken cognisance of the facts, let an independent inquiry or investigation be done.

“If he is clear and transparent then he should not worry about these things,’” the source said.



“The wild allegations of harassment and denial of his due promotion are baseless. From time to time appropriate action with regard to promotion has been taken as per rule. The government will go within the scope of the law and as per court's order,’” he said. However, the Enforcement Directorate, an agency under the Finance Ministry, issued a formal statement in support of its Joint Director saying he is a responsible officer with outstanding career records.

In its statement, the Directorate said, ‘“To put the record straight Dr Rajeshwar Singh received a call in 2016 from a person based out of Dubai who gave important information regarding a case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.’” ‘“Dr Rajeshwar Singh passed on this information to the Directorate and the same was used in the investigation of the case. It is important to note that he received only one call and that too it was an incoming call from this person in Dubai,’” the agency said.

Singh, a UP police officer had joined the directorate on deputation, today went on leave as the ‘“atmosphere against him was hostile’”, sources close to him said.

The Supreme Court maintained that the Centre was free to look into the ‘“serious’” charges against ED officer Rajeshwar Singh, probing the ‘“highly sensitive’” 2G spectrum allocation scam cases including the Aircel-Maxis deal.