ED to file chargesheet against NCP leader Nawab malik's sons Faraz, Aamir

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has decided to file a charge sheet against Faraz Malik and Aamir Malik, sons of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader, Nawab Malik, after they failed to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.
According to ED, Faraz and Aamir were sent summon multiple times asking them to appear for questioning. But both skipped the summon.
Earlier, the ED had served the first notice to Faraz on March 1, when he did not appear before the agency, following which, another summon was sent on March 16.
Recently, ED sent the third summon to Faraz, where again he failed to appear. Faraz's brother Aamir was also sent summon twice but he also skipped it.
ED recently, attached properties belonging to Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The properties provisionally attached by ED include Goawala Compound, Kurla (West), Commercial Unit at Kurla West, Mumbai, 147.794 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district, three flats in Kurla West and two flats in Bandra West, Mumbai also include Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and Malik Infrastructure.
The federal agency has accused Malik of being part of an alleged criminal conspiracy to usurp a property in Mumbai's Kurla area which currently has a market value of Rs 300 crore and belongs rightfully to one Munira Plumber.
However, Malik had submitted before the High Court that he had bought the property in a bonafide transaction three decades ago, and Munira has now changed her mind about the transaction.
Nawab Malik is currently in judicial custody. He was arrested by ED on February 23.
