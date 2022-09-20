Efforts on to improve road engineering, auto manufacturing: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2022: Ticket price and how to book tickets?
Road Safety World Series 2022: Schedule, squads, venue and format details
Road Safety World Series 2022: Live streaming, telecast and where to watch
Wearing rear seat belt set to become mandatory, says Nitin Gadkari
Tighter seat belt rules work better for rider safety than alarm: Carmakers
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to improve road engineering, automobile manufacturing and emergency services, and cooperation of all stakeholders is necessary to improve road safety.
The government is also planning to conduct road safety audit in order to improve the quality of roads and reduce accidents, the minister of road transport and highways said.
Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of AIMA National Management Convention, the minister also termed the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry earlier this month as "very unfortunate" and shocking.
On road safety, he said, the education and cooperation of people is very important and various initiatives through campaigns and advertisements are being taken to improve safety of people on the road.
"....road safety is the highest agenda for all of us," Gadkari said.
The minister also said that on September 28 he will kick off a trial project involving Toyota's new car that will be be powered by flex-fuel.
"That day is not far when the cars will run 100 per cent on ethanol instead of petrol," the minister said, adding that as a result pollution will be reduced, import bill will come down and ultimately the farmers will be benefitted.
Mistry, 54, was killed in a car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar district near Mumbai on September 4 when his luxury car hit a road divider.
Mistry, an Irish citizen and scion of the real estate behemoth Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 22:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU