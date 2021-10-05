Family of one of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur demands second autopsy

The mortal remains of three of the farmers, who were mowed down by a vehicle during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, were cremated at their native places on Tuesday, while the family of the fourth one demanded a second post-mortem.

Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said that "a decision on the demand for a second post mortem could be taken only by senior officials".

Among the killed in the Sunday incident, two each were from Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich and the bodies were handed over to their families after a post mortem on Monday.

The families of Lavpreet Singh (19), Nachattar Singh (65)and Daljeet Singh (42) agreed to the cremation after hours of negotiations involving police officials and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Tikait was present when Satnam Singh performed the last rites of his son Lavpreet Singh in the family's agricultural field in Palia tehsil in Lakhimpur Kheri late in the afternoon.

But the family of Gurvinder Singh (22) of Matera tehsil refused to cremate him till a second autopsy is done and alleged that he was shot dead.

"We don't want to conduct his last rites after a false post-mortem report," a relative said.

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann, who has been actively supporting protests against the three central agri laws, also reached Gurvinder Singh's village and supported his famil's demand.

Gurvinder's family said that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is under detention in Sitapur, talked to his father over the phone.

Maan accused the UP government of creating "pressure" through the district administration on the family.

"The body will not be sent for last rites till a second post mortem is performed in Delhi," she said.

The mortal remains of Nachattar Singh of Dhaurahra tehsil in Lakhimpur Kheri were consigned to flames by his son Mandeep Singh, who is posted in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

In Bahraich, the family members of Daljeet Singh performed his last rites.

The UP government is facing massive flak after eight people were killed in violence during a protest against the farm laws in Lakhimpur



Four of the dead were who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. The others were BJP workers and a driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son but no arrest has been made.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar announced on Monday that the government will order a probe headed by a retired high court judge and give compensation of Rs 45 lakh each to the families of the dead Their kin will also get a government job.

The injured will get Rs 10 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)