Farmers wave black flags outside IYD event with BJP's Phogat in attendance

-
ALSO READ
International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga a ray of hope during pandemic, says Modi
Vinesh Phogat wins maiden gold at Asian Wrestling Championship
Farmers' protest LIVE: SC refuses to entertain pleas on R-Day violence
Farmers' protest LIVE: SC should scrap new farm laws, says Congress
LIVE: SC to hear pleas against farm laws, farmers protest issues on Jan 11
-
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Monday waved black flags when BJP leader Babita Phogat was attending an event here related to the International Yoga Day celebrations.
A group of farmers gathered outside the event venue after Phogat arrived here to take part in the programme.
Outside the venue of the Janta College stadium, the farmers gathered for a while and raised slogans against the BJP-JJP government and demanded that the Centre roll back the "black farm laws".
Police had been deployed in strength to maintain security.
A farmer leader said that peasants will continue to stage protests and oppose the public functions of the BJP-JJP leaders till the farm laws are rolled back.
Last month too, the wrestler-turned-politician had also faced a protest by farmers in Charkhi Dadri when she had gone to address public meetings in a few villages.
Phogat had joined the BJP in 2019, but lost her first election. She was later appointed as chairperson of Haryana Women Development Corporation by the BJP-JJP government.
Farmers have been opposing public functions of BJP-JJP leaders in the state over the laws.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmers' unions, is spearheading the stir against the Centre's new farm laws.
Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU