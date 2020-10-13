Fire breaks out at hospital in Mulund; One dead, 40 patients shifted

-
A fire broke out late night on Monday at a private hospital in Mulund, due to which authorities shifted 40 patients to nearby hospitals. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. One patient who was shifted to another hospital has died, the BMC confirmed.
The fire, which was attributed to overheating of a generator set at the Apex Hospital, has been extinguished officials said.
"We have five nursing homes in Mulund area. One of them in Apex hospital on Monday where a generator caught fire due to which three critical patients who were on ventilators were shifted and one of them died on the way. I also got to know that the condition of another patient is very serious," BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha said.
