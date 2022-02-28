Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg; no casualty

-
ALSO READ
Explained: Why the Empire State Building may never be the same
Online building permission system in all cities by March next year
Macrotech Developers in talks to sell 4 lakh sqft office building in Mumbai
Two dead, 17 injured in major fire in a residential building in Mumbai
Mumbai: 6 killed, 23 injured in fire at 20-storey residential building
-
A major fire broke out in a ground-plus-ten floor residential building in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a fire official said.
There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.
The blaze broke out in B-wing of the NG Royal Park building located in Kanjurmarg (East). "It was a 'level-2' (major) fire and was confined to the 9th and 10th floors of the building," the official said.
The fire brigade got a call at 1.17 pm about the blaze, following which six fire engines, four jumbo tankers, two water tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, the official said.
Efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU