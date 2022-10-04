JUST IN
NGT slaps Rs 3,800 cr fine on Telangana govt for waste management failure
Five Congress leaders to join ED's probe in National Herald case today

Five Congress leaders will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the National Herald matter

Topics
National Herald | Indian National Congress | Money laundering

IANS  |  New Delhi 

National Herald
File Image | Photo: PTI

Five Congress leaders will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the National Herald matter.

According to the information, J. Geeta Reddy, Shabbir Ali, P. Sudarshan can join the probe on Tuesday.

The ED has also summoned Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh to appear on October 7.

All the leaders are likely to be questioned about Young India and Dotex connection.

The firm is reportedly situated at 5, Lower Rawdon Street in Sreepally of Ballygunge, Kolkata. It is situated in a residential apartment named Aakash Deep.

"Dotex firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young India. This was a loan which they gave to YI in 2010. The loan given by Dotex Merchandise was never returned. YI was just incorporated when this loan was paid," said an ED source.

The ED has doubt that the money was laundered through YI.

Case timeline

November 1, 2012: Former BJP's Rajya Sabha Member Subramanian Swamy lodged a case in National Herald matter.

June 26, 2014: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were summoned.

August 1, 2014: Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged Prevention of Money Laundering case in the matter.

December 19, 2015: Delhi court granted bail to Gandhis.

2016: Congress moved court demanding quashing of the case.

2019: Properties worth Rs 64 crore of National Herald newspaper were seized by agencies.

December 2020: Congres leader Motilal Vora passed away.

September 2021: Congres leader Oscar Fernandes died.

--IANS

atk/uk

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 11:13 IST

