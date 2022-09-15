Former Minister of State Vipul Chaudhary arrested on corruption charges

-
Former Minister of State and ex-chairman of Mehsana District Cooperative Producers Union Ltd (Dudhsagar Dairy) Vipul Chaudhary was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on alleged corruption charges from his Gandhinagar residence, officials said on Thursday.
"In May, a complaint was filed against Vipul Chaudhary and his personal secretary for siphoning off dairy's money with ACB Mehsana branch. A case was then registered under various sections of IPC for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, forgery of valuable security, and conspiracy," the ACB said in a statement.
His personal secretary, Chartered Shailesh Parikh, has been detained in the case.
The action against the two was taken late on Wednesday night.
Reportedly, around Rs 300 crore of Dudhsagar dairy has been diverted in the name of an agency doing business with Dudhsagar dairy.
Vipul Chaudhary, along with his supporters, was running a campaign for the Dudhsagar dairy upcoming elections.
Chaudhary is also BJP leader and represents Aanjan Chaudhary (Patel sub caste), which has dominance in at least a dozen Assembly seats in North Gujarat.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 12:49 IST