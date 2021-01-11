Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for Covid

-
Four passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.
Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for COVID-19.
All flights connecting the UK and India were suspended from December 23 to January 7 by the central government as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in that country.
Air India's AI162 flight landed at the Delhi airport at 10.30 pm on Sunday.
"All testing completed within three hours and passengers released within 7.5 hours, even with positive cases," Gauri Agarwal, the founder of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, said.
"There were total 186 passengers on AI162 London-Delhi flight. Four of them have tested positive for COVID-19," she added.
