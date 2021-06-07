Fresh stock of Covaxin to be used only for 2nd jab in 18-44 group: Atishi

-
ALSO READ
No Covaxin jab for 18-44 age group from May 13 in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi
Delhi yet to receive more Covid-19 vaccines for 18-44 group, says Atishi
No Covaxin doses left for 45-plus, healthcare workers after May 24: AAP MLA
Delhi to shut Covaxin jab centres for 18-plus if stocks not refilled: AAP
Covaxin stock runs out for 18-44 age group, 125 centres to be shut: AAP MLA
-
Delhi received a fresh stock of 40,000 Covaxin doses on Sunday evening for the 18-44 age group and they will be used only for those in this category requiring the second jab, AAP MLA Atishi said.
Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin on Monday, the AAP leader said for the 18-44 segment, Delhi has a stock of 40,840 vaccines, out of which 40,300 are Covaxin.
"The 40,000 Covaxin shots will be used only for those in the 18-44 group who received their first shots in early May and are now eligible for their second dose," Atishi said.
On Sunday, the Delhi government directed private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in the 18-44 age group in the month of June or until further orders.
A total of 15,707 vaccines were administered at private hospitals on Sunday. Since it was a Sunday, all the government vaccination centres were closed, she said.
For the 45 plus age segment, Atishi said there were 5,82,830 vaccines available, out of which 5,61,480 are Covishield and 21,350 are Covaxin doses.
A total of 56,67,211 vaccines have been administered in Delhi so far and 12,85,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
Atishi added that to speed up vaccination in the city, especially for the 45 plus age group, the Delhi government will launch 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that the Delhi government will send booth level officers (BLOs) door to door for allocating slots to eligible persons to get the jabs closer home at their designated polling centres under the campaign.
The exercise will be replicated to vaccinate people aged 18-44 years as well whenever adequate doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available with the government, Kejriwal said at an online briefing.
There are 57 lakh people in Delhi in the 45 plus age group and of them, 27 lakh have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 30 lakh are yet to get the jab, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU