Fresh stock of Covaxin to be used only for 2nd jab in 18-44 group: Atishi

Delhi received a fresh stock of 40,000 Covaxin doses on Sunday evening for the 18-44 age group and they will be used only for those in this category requiring the second jab, AAP MLA said.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin on Monday, the AAP leader said for the 18-44 segment, Delhi has a stock of 40,840 vaccines, out of which 40,300 are Covaxin.

"The 40,000 Covaxin shots will be used only for those in the 18-44 group who received their first shots in early May and are now eligible for their second dose," said.

On Sunday, the directed private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in the 18-44 age group in the month of June or until further orders.

A total of 15,707 vaccines were administered at private hospitals on Sunday. Since it was a Sunday, all the government vaccination centres were closed, she said.

For the 45 plus age segment, said there were 5,82,830 vaccines available, out of which 5,61,480 are Covishield and 21,350 are Covaxin doses.

A total of 56,67,211 vaccines have been administered in Delhi so far and 12,85,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

Atishi added that to speed up vaccination in the city, especially for the 45 plus age group, the will launch 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that the will send booth level officers (BLOs) door to door for allocating slots to eligible persons to get the jabs closer home at their designated polling centres under the campaign.

The exercise will be replicated to vaccinate people aged 18-44 years as well whenever adequate doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available with the government, Kejriwal said at an online briefing.

There are 57 lakh people in Delhi in the 45 plus age group and of them, 27 lakh have been given the first dose of the while 30 lakh are yet to get the jab, he said.

