No Covaxin doses left for 45-plus, healthcare workers after May 24: AAP MLA

-
ALSO READ
No Covaxin jab for 18-44 age group from May 13 in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi
Covaxin stock runs out for 18-44 age group, 125 centres to be shut: AAP MLA
Nearly half of the vaccination sites for 18-plus to shut from May 21: AAP
Delhi to shut Covaxin jab centres for 18-plus if stocks not refilled: AAP
64,000 people got Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on May 22: AAP MLA
-
There will be no Covaxin doses left for those aged above 45, frontline and healthcare workers in Delhi after Monday, with no clarity on the supply of the next installment from the Centre, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.
She said the national capital has so far received 45.94 lakh vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45, of which, 43.79 lakh have been administered to the beneficiaries.
Delhi has only 25,000 Covaxin doses left for this (above 45 years) category. Though the last installment received from the Centre is being used for second doses, there will be no doses left after Monday, she said.
The AAP leader rued that there has been no clarity on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin for this category, though the central government had promised to provide more doses in June.
She said the city has received 8.17 lakh vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group so far, of which, 8.07 lakh doses had been utilised by Sunday morning.
Vaccination centres administering Covaxin have already been shut. Similarly, Covishield inoculation centres will have to be closed from Monday, she said.
Atishi noted that 64,214 people received the vaccine jabs on May 22.
A total of 50.85 lakh doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Delhi since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. Around 11.51 lakh people have got both the doses, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU