Fuel prices: Petrol witnesses marginal drop, diesel continues upward march

After witnessing a hike for the past couple of days, the petrol prices witnessed a marginal drop of 8 paise on Wednesday in the national capital while diesel rates continued its upward trend following a hike of 12 paise.
Petrol and diesel are today being retailed at Rs 70.33 and Rs 64.59 per litre respectively in Delhi.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs. 75.97 today after a decline of 8 paise. On the other hand, Diesel witnessed a drop of 13 paise in Mumbai and is being sold at Rs 67.62 per litre.
The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.
The last week of 2018 saw a dip in fuel prices. However, prices have been on the rise since January 7.
