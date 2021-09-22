Govt appoints 13 new Secretaries, as six to retire, seven posts vacant

As six top administrative positions are set to fall vacant with the incumbents retiring from service at the month end while a few others are lying vacant for months, the government on Wednesday announced appointment of 13 Secretaries in various ministries and departments on Wednesday.

With the officers holding the position of Secretaries, Higher Education, Sports, Telecommunications, Aviation, Culture, and Inter-State Council Secretariat to retire on September 30, the has announced their successors.

Further, it has filled the vacant positions of Secretaries of the Department of Personnel and Training, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Official Language, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the Ministry of Cooperation, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, K. Rajaraman has been made Telecommunications Secretary as Anshu Prakash is to superannuate on September 30.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal has been made Secretary, Civil Aviation with effect from October 1 after incumbent Pradeep Singh Kharola retires on September 30.

Additional Secretary, Home, Govind Mohan, has been appointed as Secretary, Culture as Raghvendra Singh will complete his term on September 30.

Anuradha Prasad, currently serving as Special Secretary, Labour and Employment, has been appointed as Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat at the Ministry of Home Affairs as incumbent Sanjeev Gupta will superannuate on September 30.

Sujata Chaturvedi, currently serving as Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has been made Secretary, Sports in the Ministry of Youth Affairs. Incumbent Ravi Mittal retires on September 30.

K. Sanjay Murthy, currently serving as CEO and Managing Director, Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has been appointed as Secretary, Higher Education in Ministry of Education as Amit Khare is set to retire.

Delhi Development Authority Vice Chairman Anurag Jam, has been appointed Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Ansuli Arya, the Administrator at Universal Service Obligation Fund in the Department of Telecommunications, has been appointed Secretary in Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been appointed Secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Lok Ranjan, Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, has been appointed Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Devendra Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been appointed Secretary, Cooperation.

Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees Provident Fund Organisation Sunil Barthwal, has been appointed Secretary, Labour and Employment, and Steel Secretary Pradip Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training.

