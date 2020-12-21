Gram Panchayat polls in Karnataka: First phase of voting on Tuesday

-
A total of 3,019 panchayats in 117
taluks across Karnataka will go for polling in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections on Tuesday, poll officials said.
A total of 1.17 lakh candidates are in the fray for 43,238 seats, they said.
Half of the seats are reserved for women.
The election will be taking place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and those who have tested positive or under primary/secondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling, officials said.
Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in over 23,000 booths.
Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins.
A total of 4,377 candidates have been elected unopposed already, officials said.
Elaborate security and COVID related precautionary measures have been made for the voting, they said, adding that wearing masks and maintaining social distance are mandatory.
Hand sanitizers will also be available in polling booths.
The second phase of polls is scheduled on December 27.
Counting for both phases will be held on December 30.
