Gujarat coronavirus update: Another spike in cases, tally crosses 97,000

on Tuesday saw its highest spike of cases so far, with 1,310 more cases taking its tally to 97,745 while the death toll rose to 3,036 with 14 more deaths.

In August, the state had recorded 35,002 cases, with a daily average over 1,100 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,131 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the number of cured to 78,913, while the state has 15,796 active cases, out of which 92 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Of Tuesday's cases, Surat retained its position at the prime hotspot with 289 cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 159, while Rajkot replaced Vadodara at third place, with 125 cases.

Vadodara saw 121 cases, Jamnagar 113, Bhavnagar 53, Panchmahals and Gandhinagar 37 each, Amreli 31, Mehsana 30, Patan 26, Junagadh and Bharuch 25 each, Morbi 23, Kutch, Navsari, and Surendranagar 20 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 19, Dahod 16, Banaskantha 15, Gir-Somnath 14, Chhota Udepur 11, Botad and Mahisagar 10 each, Sabarkantha and Tapi nine each, Kheda, Narmada, and Porbandar eight each, Valsad seven, Aravali six and Anand and Dang three each.

Six deaths were reported from Surat, four from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara and one each from Gir-Somnath and Jamnagar.

Ahmedabad continues to led the fatality figures with 1,724 deaths, while 635 have died in Surat, 133 in Vadodara, 89 in Rajkot, 51 in Gandhinagar, 43 in Bhavnagar, 36 in Patan, 27 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 16 in Anand, 15 in Kheda and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat's mortality rate currently stands at 3.10 per cent.

Health authorities have so far conducted 24,09,906 RT-PCR tests, while 5,54,685 people are quarantined - 5,54,205 at home and 480 in government facilities.

