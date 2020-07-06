Gujarat coronavirus update: Tally crosses 36K with new high of 725 cases

on Sunday saw a new high of 725 cases, taking its tally over the 36,000 mark to 36,123, while the death toll is getting close to the 2,000 mark.

In the last nine days, recorded over 600 Covid-19 cases daily, to post a staggering 5,965 cases in this period.

Meanwhile, of the new cases, Ahmedabad's count of 177 was way behind Surat, which saw its highest daily spike of 254. The Diamond City is now emerging as the new hotspot for in the state, with Ahmedabad's cases now showing a declining trend.

Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara with 64, Rajkot with 42, Valsad with 18, Bhavnagar with 16, Bharuch with 15, Junagadh with 13, Kheda with 12, Patan and Gandhinagar with 11 each, Mahesana, Surendranagar and Tapi with nine each, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Dahod with eight each, Jamnagar and Panchmahals with six each, Aravalli and Morbi with five each, Gir-Somnath with four, Mahisagar, Botad and Navsari with three each, Kutch with two and Narmada, Chotta Udepur, Amreli and Devbhumi Dwarka with one each.

The state saw 18 deaths on Sunday, where Ahmedabad accounting for half of them, while six died in Surat and one each in Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Kheda.

With this, the death toll has reached 1,945, with 1,487 of the fatalities in Ahmedabad only. As many as 183 have died in Surat, 53 in Vadodara, 32 in Gandhinagar, 18 in Aravalli, 17 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 13 each in Bhavnagar, Anand and Mahesana, 12 in Rajkot, 11 each in Banaskantha and Kheda and 10 in Bharuch.

At 5.39 per cent, has one of the highest mortality rates for corona in the country.

On Sunday, the health authorities carried out highest number of RT-PCR tests, at 7,770, taking the total number of tests to 4,12,124.

A total of 486 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 25,900.

The state presently has 8,278 active cases, out of which the condition of 8,206 is stable, while 72 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There are 2,68,170 people quarantined in the state - 2,65,096 at home and 3,074 in government facilities.

--IANS

amc/vd

