Happy that PM announced booster dose for frontline workers, says Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccine booster dose effective against Omicron, finds UK study
Trump reveals he got Covid-19 vaccine booster shot; crowd boos him
India doesn't have sufficient data to decide on Covid booster dose: Experts
Sputnik, Astrazeneca mix & match booster dose results expected by July end
6 months post second dose ideal for booster: Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement for the administration of Covid vaccine booster doses to frontline workers, asserting that it should be given to all.
He also said that it was pleasing to know that now children aged 15-18 years will also get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Earlier this week, Kejriwal had urged the Centre to allow giving booster doses of Covid vaccines to those already fully vaccinated and asserted that Delhi government had adequate infrastructure for doing so.
"I am happy that the Prime Minister announced booster dose for frontline workers. Booster dose should be administered to all. Besides, children aged 15-18 years will now get vaccinated, it's a pleasant thing," Kejriwal tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start in the country from January 3.
Administration of "precaution dose" to healthcare and frontline workers will begin from January 10, he said.
In Delhi, one dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all the targeted 1.48 crore people while 70 percent have received both doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU