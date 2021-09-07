Farmers reach Karnal secretariat, stage protest; top leaders detained

-
ALSO READ
Farmers in Karnal for mahapanchayat, officials hold talks with leaders
Tikait leads sit-in at Haryana police station for release of farmers
Karnal lathicharge: Farmers' meet with DC ends inconclusively
News of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's arrest fake: Delhi Police
Farmers' stir: Rakesh Tikait to campaign against farm laws in Gujarat
-
After reaching Karnal's mini-secretariat, farmers have staged a 'dharna' (sit-in) protest in front of the district administration building, here on Tuesday.
On their way to the secretariat, some protesters also removed a barricade obstructing their path.
A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Karnal due to farmers march towards the secretariat, which began after their meeting with the district officials ended inconclusively on Tuesday afternoon.
The protesters were first stopped by the police at Namaste Chowk (intersection). It was only after a short discussion that the police allowed the demonstrators to move ahead.
Hundreds and thousands of agitators riding on tractors, carrying 'latths' (sticks) have been reported to move towards Karnal's mini-secretariat.
Political activist Yogendra Yadav claimed that he and Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait were briefly detained by the police.
He, however, said that he is not happy with the way things are unfolding as he wanted the whole congregation and march to be conducted in a peaceful manner.
"This is not the way we wanted things to happen. We are ready to be arrested but we do not want any politics on this topic," he told media.
This morning an 11-member farmers delegation from the kisan mahapanchyat presented a memorandum of their demands to the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the mini secretariat this morning.
In the memorandum, the farmers reiterated their demand for strict action against the IAS officer who ordered a lathicharge against the protestors on August 28.
Post the meeting Yogendra Yadav had told media, "Our talks with the DC and SP were held in three rounds. It was attended by 15 representatives. All we demanded was strict action against the IAS officer who ordered lathicharge on August 28. We didn't seek any compensation. However, the authorities didn't agree to even that."
The delegation was led by political activist Yogendra Yadav, farmer protest leader Rakesh Tikait, Karnal-based Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnaam Singh Chaduni, BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal, BKU (Sidhupur) state president member Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Ajay Rana, Dr Darshan pal along with other farmer leaders.
--IANS
avr/msk/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU