Himachal Pradesh: Landslide blocks flow of Chenab river in Lahaul Spiti

-
ALSO READ
10 missing, 1 injured in flash floods due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll rises to 14, 16 still missing
India completes arch of world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir
HP landslide: Four more bodies recovered in Kinnaur, toll rises to 14
Arch of world's highest railway bridge on Chenab river in J-K completed
-
Massive landslide near Nalda village of the Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh on Friday has blocked the flow of Chenab River.
No loss of life or property has been reported in the incident so far.
"River is blocked and only 10-15 per cent water is discharging currently. Villages have been evacuated and a helicopter has been deployed for aerial survey," Sudesh Kumar Mokta, Director of Disaster Management said.
Sudesh Kumar also informed that the deployment of the NDRF team is underway, and the local administration is taking stock of everything.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma said, "We have requested all the Panchayat Pradhans to evacuate the people from the lower line area of nearby villages.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU