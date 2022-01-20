Himachal Pradesh reports 8 more cases of Omicron variant, total 15 so far

-
ALSO READ
Kinnaur: Himachal CM says over 50 trapped in landslide; rescue ops underway
4 dead, over 50 feared buried in massive landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur
Himachal CM announces 6% extra DA for state govt employees, pensioners
Himachal Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports first Omicron case
Himachal Pradesh sees 54 new Covid cases in a day; tally reaches 227,684
-
Himachal Pradesh reported eight more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus Thursday, taking the total number to 15, a senior health official said here on Thursday.
He said initially, the Omicron variant was reported only from international arrivals, but now it is being recorded among the community also.
A total of 156 samples of the patients found COVID positive from December 15 to December 31 were sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, he added.
Of the 156 samples, 43 reports were received on Thursday confirming mutations in 29 samples, he added.
Of the 29 mutations, eight WGS samples have been found positive for the Omicron variant and 21 for the delta variant, he added.
The eight new Omicron cases include five from Kullu and one each from Shimla, Solan and Chamba respectively, he said, adding none of them has any ravel history to a foreign country.
Of the seven cases reported previously, one was reported from a cluster in Sirmaur district recently, while six had international travel history, he added.
Of the six international passengers, three are from Mandi, two from Una and one from Kullu.
One of the six cases was reported on December 26, while the rest five on January 17, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU