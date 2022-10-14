I-T department searches multiple branches of RS Brothers in Hyderabad

-
The Income Tax (I-T) Department was conducting searches at multiple locations in Hyderabad on Friday.
As many as 25 I-T teams were conducting simultaneous searches at different premises of RS Brothers, a leading garment and jewellery retailer.
According to sources, the searches were being carried out at stores and offices of RS Brothers at Ameerpet, Kokatpally, Sanath Nagar, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam and other places in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.
The officials were also carrying out searches at the residences of the owners and offices of some real estate firms.
As the IT officials were conducting searches at the warehouse of RS Brothers at Sanath Nagar, employees were not allowed into the premises.
The officials were checking accounts and other records on computers with the help of employees of account departments.
The I-T sleuths were reportedly going through the transactions of the company as it is believed to have made investments into real estate business.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 14:14 IST
